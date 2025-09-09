ABC-7 at 4: Emergence Health Network encourages the community to celebrate 988 Day in creative ways

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- 988 Day, a national initiative dedicated to raising awareness for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Emergence Health Network is encouraging the community to unleash their creativity by painting rocks and placing them throughout the El Paso community.

Emergence Health Network hopes to enhance public awareness of the mental health support that is needed. https://emergencehealthnetwork.org/

https://988lifeline.org/