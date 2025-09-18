ABC-7 at 4: Registration Now Open for Rudolph Helping Hands 2nd Annual Charity Race

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Rudolph Helping Hands announces the second annual 5K/8K/1-Mile Walk, happening on Sunday, October 5th, 2025, from 8 AM to 12 PM. Race starts promptly at 8 AM. This community event will benefit the University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso and the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation—two organizations at the heart of life-changing work in our city.

Packet Pick-Up

October 4th Place:

Rudolph Mazda

5415 S Desert Blvd.

El Paso, TX 79932

Saturday, October 4th

Time: 11 AM TO 5 PM

VIP Tickets & Perks:

VIP tickets grant you access to the VIP Tent, which features complimentary drinks without waiting in line, a mimosa bar, a breakfast bar, comfortable seating with couches for relaxation and enjoyment of the event in style, and exclusive VIP parking for easier access and convenience on race day.

You will receive a special VIP gift as a token of our appreciation for your support.

Join as a Vendor – Be part of our vendor marketplace and connect directly with attendees eager to support local businesses for just $100, which includes one 6-ft table and two chairs. Please note: vendors must provide their own 10'x10' (or smaller) pop-up tent.

Vendor setup is strictly between 5 AM and 7 AM.

Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy:

Local vendors to shop unique products along with food trucks and many other vendors offering health focused products or services.

Family-friendly activities including water dunking, jumping balloons, and face painting for the kids.

Free alcoholic beverages (21+) with a live band to enjoy after the race.

Get VIP access with exclusive perks for an extra charge!

https://facebook.com/events/s/changing-lives-in-915-8k-run5k/529162382934311

https://www.instagram.com/rudolphhelpinghands?igsh=ZzBiNXlnbnl3NHN0&utm_source=qr