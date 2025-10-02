Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: City prepares for concert under the Spaghetti Bowl

El Paso, Texas – On Sunday, October 5, El Paso will make history as J&K hosts its debut under the Spaghetti Bowl at Lincoln Park. Join us for this exciting launch and be a part of the city's musical future!

Event Details:

●      Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025      Time:  4PM

●      Location: Lincoln Park (Under the Spaghetti Bowl) 4001 Durazno St. El Paso, TX 79905

●      Tickets Available at: jandkdetour.com

●      Getting There: Extremely Limited Parking. Please ride-share with Uber.

Lauren Romero

