ABC-7 at 4: City prepares for concert under the Spaghetti Bowl
El Paso, Texas – On Sunday, October 5, El Paso will make history as J&K hosts its debut under the Spaghetti Bowl at Lincoln Park. Join us for this exciting launch and be a part of the city's musical future!
Event Details:
● Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025 Time: 4PM
● Location: Lincoln Park (Under the Spaghetti Bowl) 4001 Durazno St. El Paso, TX 79905
● Tickets Available at: jandkdetour.com
● Getting There: Extremely Limited Parking. Please ride-share with Uber.