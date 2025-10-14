Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Volunteers needed to install free smoke alarms

El Paso, TX — The American Red Cross West Texas Chapter is seeking volunteers to help install free smoke alarms for local families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event in the Northeast El Paso community on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

WHERE: El Maida Shriner, 6331 Alabama St, El Paso, TX 79904.

WHEN: Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHO: American Red Cross West Texas Chapter, volunteers, and community partners.

Register now at www.SoundTheAlarm.org

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

