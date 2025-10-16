County Commissioner to hold public hearing on Fire Code, Outdoor Business Order

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso County Commissioners will consider a countywide fire code and outdoor business order proposed by Commissioner Jackie Butler. Since 2019, there have been 14 fires at outdoor businesses, such as salvage yards, scrap metal facilities, and recycling plants, according to the Office of Commissioner Butler.

“El Paso County is one of the only major counties in Texas without a unified fire code. That current system leaves our Emergency Services Districts (ESDs) and our public works teams with uneven tools to prevent and enforce safety standards,” said Commissioner Jackie Butler.

Residents, business owners, and first responders are encouraged to attend the Oct. 20, 2025, public hearing to share their opinions and ask questions about the proposed fire code and outdoor business order.

