Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: Nerve pain causes, diagnosis and treatment options

Published 9:16 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- According to the Cleveland Clinic, nerve pain occurs when your nervous system is damaged. To address this, Dr. Alexis Keenan discusses treatments and strategies for managing nerve pain. Dr. Keenan explains that pain is often multifactorial, and at Villa Pain, they often see it come from nerves.

In evaluating nerve pain, nerves can be assessed with an MRI. In addition, VPI conducts real-time evaluation with electrodiagnostic studies. Electrodiagnostic studies (EDX) can assess nerve activity in real time and detect potential damage. This can help diagnose conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome, radiculopathy, neuropathy, and other causes of nerve pain, numbness, and/or tingling.

Villa Pain uses a combination of imaging studies (MRI, X-ray, EDX) to individualize treatment plans for pain, helping people avoid surgery, assist with surgical referrals when needed, and manage post-operative pain.

