TxDot Talk: ABC-7 Traffic Alerts you need to know, 48 Hour Weekend Closure

El Paso-TX (KVIA-TX)-Trick-or-Treaters will be at your door soon if they haven’t rang your doorbell yet.

That means much more pedestrian activity when you're out on our roads.

Lauren Macias Cervantes, with Tx Dot joins us now with what drivers and pedestrians to keep in mind

and closures for the next week.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, November 3 through Saturday, November 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Vinton and Transmountain left lane closed

Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.

Saturday, November 8 through Monday, November 10

5 a.m. to 5 a.m. (48-Hour Weekend Closure)

I-10 westbound at Mesa closed

I-10 eastbound at Redd closed

Detour: Westbound traffic will exit at Mesa and continue to North Desert through Mesa, Thorn, and Redd intersection and re-enter I-10 westbound after Redd.

Crews will be removing PTCB, remove/replace asphalt inlet patches with concrete on I-10 eastbound, final striping, install OSB structure (full width across I-10), and open I-10 westbound off-ramp.

Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily as Needed)

I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed

Crews will be saw cutting asphalt patches for removals on I-10.

Saturday, November 15 through Monday, November 16

5 a.m. to 5 a.m. (48 Hour Weekend Closure)

I-10 westbound at Mesa

I-10 eastbound at Redd

Detour: Westbound traffic will exit westbound Mesa (Ramp 10) and continue to North Desert through Redd intersection and re-enter I-10 westbound after Redd. Eastbound traffic will exit at Redd and use South Desert to re-enter I-10 eastbound at Mesa (Ramp 10)

Crews will be removing PTCB, final striping, and painting barrier.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, November 3 through Saturday, November 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.

Monday, November 3 through Saturday, November 8

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Artcraft

Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

South Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky alternate lane closures

North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Monday, November 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound on-ramp between Transmountain and Artcraft

Crews will be working on drilled shaft placement.

Monday, November 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

South Desert between Transmountain and Artcraft closed

Crews will be working on a temporary barrier shift.

Monday, November 3 (Approx. 5 Months)

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night then continuous)

I-10 eastbound on-ramp between Transmountain and Artcraft

Crews will be working on drill shaft foundation, column, and pier cap installation.

Wednesday, November 5

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

North Desert between Artcraft/Paseo Del Norte/and Northern Pass closed

Crews will be erecting a high-mast structure.

Thursday, November 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Artcraft eastbound between Upper Valley and Strahan closed

Artcraft westbound between Upper Valey and Strahan left lane closed

Crews will be removing existing overhead sign

Monday, November 17 (Tentative Start)

Upper Valley east- and westbound 1-Lane configuration

Crews will be relocating sanitary sewer.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa west- and eastbound between Thunderbird and Sunland Park left lane closed

Mesa eastbound between I-10 and Belvidere right lane closed

Mesa west- and eastbound between Mesa and Resler right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, November 3

US-62 eastbound between St. Vrain and Ward left lane and on-ramp to Loop 375 closed

Tuesday, November 4

US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right lane and connecting ramp to Spur 601 closed

Wednesday, November 5

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed

Thursday, November 6

Gateway West between Airway and Buffalo Soldier right lane closed

Friday, November 7

Gateway West between Buffalo Soldier left lane closed

Gateway East between Geronimo and Buffalo Soldier left lane closed

Concrete Work

Monday, November 3 through Thursday, November 6

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound at Mesa (Exit 19A) off-ramp closed

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Road Repair

Monday, November 3 through Thursday, November 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Viscount and Porfirio Diaz alternate lane closures

Maintenance

Sunday, November 2

4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 North- and South Exit 21A closed

Gateway East at Copia entrance closed

Uva Pl, Mart St, and Radford St at Gateway East closed

Ramp N to I-10 East closed

Gateway North to I-10 East closed

Raynolds exit at I-10 East closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 (Paisano) southbound at Executive intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on the drain.

Loop 375 between Tom Mays Park and Paseo Del Norte right lane closed

Crews will be working on erosion.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway two right lanes closed

Hawkins entrance ramp closed

Crews will be working on concrete barrier wall.

Copia northbound between Gateway West- and East right lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, November 2

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes northbound closure between Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry) and North Loop Drive

Crews working on grinding roadway concrete paving.

Monday, November 3 to Thursday, November 6

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes north- and southbound between Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry) and North Loop Drive

Crews will be working on grinding roadway, concrete paving, joint repair, and painting.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure

I-10 eastbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino Drive

I-10 westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Lee Trevino Exit Ramp and Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be placing concrete riprap, welding steel panels, placing concrete riprap and placing light fixtures.

Preventative Maintenance Project

Tuesday, November 4 to Thursday, November 6

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SH 20 (Doniphan Drive) west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Mesa Street and Lindbergh Avenue

I-10 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between FM 1281 (Horizon Boulevard) and FM 793 (Fabens)

US 62 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between 9 Miles East of CBP Checkpoint and 3 Miles West of RM 2317

Grand River Drive north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Gateway Boulevard West and Notre Dame Lane

Whitetail Deer Drive north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Grege Drive and Cottontail Drive

Crews will be performing mobile operations, multiple and alternating lane closures on replacing roadway pavement markings.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Tuesday, November 4 to Wednesday, November 5

Nightly, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Pawling Drive full closure at Walmart Entrance

Crews will be performing dirt work.

Wednesday, November 5 to Thursday, November 6

Daily, 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Town Center Drive full closure between Canyon Vista Drive and Darrington Road

Crews will be pouring concrete collars.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures