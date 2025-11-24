ABC-7 at 4: TXDot El Paso talks holiday travel safety

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Thanksgiving is just days away, and many of you might have a trip planned. AAA protects 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday. Lauren Macias Cervantes joins us with safety reminders and driver resources.

-10 Widening West

Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed

Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa west- and eastbound between Thunderbird and Sunland left lane closed

Mesa west- eastbound between Mesa and Resler left lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, December 1 through Friday, December 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain east- and westbound between Border Patrol Museum and Tom Mays Park right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Sunday, December 7

4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West at Mesa closed

Detour traffic onto Mesa.

Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 West closed

Franklin north- and southbound under I-10 closed

Crews will be working on bridge joint replacement.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Continuous 48-hour closure, beginning Saturday, November 22nd at 5 a.m. and ending Monday, November 24 at 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be removing concrete barrier and restriping lanes.

Monday, November 24

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on profiling roadway.

Monday, November 24 to Wednesday, November 26

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south- and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road

Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating lane closure between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, high mast aprons, landscape rock and a flume extension.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure at bottom of Zaragoza Exit Ramp

Monday, December 1 to Thursday, December 4

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on profiling roadway.

Monday, December 1 to Saturday, December 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south-and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, landscape rock, and high mast aprons.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, November 24 to Tuesday, November 25

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure

Crews will be landscaping.

Monday, December 1 to Friday, December 5

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure

Crews will be landscaping.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures