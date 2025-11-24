Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: TXDot El Paso talks holiday travel safety

today at 9:17 AM
Published 9:16 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Thanksgiving is just days away, and many of you might have a trip planned. AAA protects 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday. Lauren Macias Cervantes joins us with safety reminders and driver resources. 

-10 Widening West

Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

  • North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed

Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
  • North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed
  • Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Mesa west- and eastbound between Thunderbird and Sunland left lane closed
  • Mesa west- eastbound between Mesa and Resler left lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, December 1 through Friday, December 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 Transmountain east- and westbound between Border Patrol Museum and Tom Mays Park right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Sunday, December 7

4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • I-10 West at Mesa closed

Detour traffic onto Mesa.

  • Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 West closed
  • Franklin north- and southbound under I-10 closed

Crews will be working on bridge joint replacement.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Continuous 48-hour closure, beginning Saturday, November 22nd at 5 a.m. and ending Monday, November 24 at 5 a.m.

  • Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be removing concrete barrier and restriping lanes.

Monday, November 24

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on profiling roadway.

Monday, November 24 to Wednesday, November 26

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Americas Avenue (frontage road) south- and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road
  • Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating lane closure between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, high mast aprons, landscape rock and a flume extension.

  • Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure at bottom of Zaragoza Exit Ramp

Monday, December 1 to Thursday, December 4

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on profiling roadway.

Monday, December 1 to Saturday, December 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Americas Avenue (frontage road) south-and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, landscape rock, and high mast aprons.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, November 24 to Tuesday, November 25

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure

Crews will be landscaping.

Monday, December 1 to Friday, December 5

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure

Crews will be landscaping.

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures 

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

