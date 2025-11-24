ABC-7 at 4: TXDot El Paso talks holiday travel safety
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Thanksgiving is just days away, and many of you might have a trip planned. AAA protects 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday. Lauren Macias Cervantes joins us with safety reminders and driver resources.
-10 Widening West
Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.
Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed
Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
- North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.
Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed
Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2
Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed
- Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
Mesa Safety Lighting
Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 25
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa west- and eastbound between Thunderbird and Sunland left lane closed
- Mesa west- eastbound between Mesa and Resler left lane closed
Crews will be working on lighting improvements.
Maintenance
Monday, December 1 through Friday, December 5
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 Transmountain east- and westbound between Border Patrol Museum and Tom Mays Park right lane closed
Crews will be working on shoulder.
Sunday, December 7
4 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- I-10 West at Mesa closed
Detour traffic onto Mesa.
- Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 West closed
- Franklin north- and southbound under I-10 closed
Crews will be working on bridge joint replacement.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Continuous 48-hour closure, beginning Saturday, November 22nd at 5 a.m. and ending Monday, November 24 at 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)
Crews will be removing concrete barrier and restriping lanes.
Monday, November 24
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)
Crews will be working on profiling roadway.
Monday, November 24 to Wednesday, November 26
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south- and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road
- Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating lane closure between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, high mast aprons, landscape rock and a flume extension.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure at bottom of Zaragoza Exit Ramp
Monday, December 1 to Thursday, December 4
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)
Crews will be working on profiling roadway.
Monday, December 1 to Saturday, December 6
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south-and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)
Crews will be working on installing median concrete riprap, landscape rock, and high mast aprons.
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project
Monday, November 24 to Tuesday, November 25
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure
Crews will be landscaping.
Monday, December 1 to Friday, December 5
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure
Crews will be landscaping.
Closure Links: