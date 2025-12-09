Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: The importance of shopping local through the holiday season

Published 5:23 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) El Paso District Office is encouraging the area to shop small and shop local.

The District Director, Dante Acosta, explains that on average, small business owners expect nearly 20% of their annual revenue to come from sales on Small Business Saturday alone. The event is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It encourages consumers to support independently owned businesses during the holiday season, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Priscilla Marquez, a local jewelry designer at Dainty Gem, specializes in permanent jewelry. Marquez says that every piece of jewelry tells a story, and shopping local keeps the money in our city. She went on to say that El Paso has a beautiful culture that supports one another.

The permanent Jewelry Design studio is located at 7470 Cimarron Plz, Bldg 16, and 11395 James Watt, Suite A10, in east and west El Paso.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Dainty-Gem-Permanent-Jewelry-Design-Studio-61567218960877

https://www.instagram.com/ninaludesigns

Nichole Gomez

