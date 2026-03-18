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Paso del Norte Health Foundation to Open Funding for Mental Health Programs

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Paso del Norte Health Foundation Opens Funding for Mental Health Programs
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Published 9:15 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - The Paso del Norte Health Foundation is now accepting Letters of Intent for programs that support mental health and emotional well-being across the region.

LOIs allow organizations to outline their ideas for evidence-based programs for funding consideration. The  PdNHF began accepting LOIs on March 4 and will continue receiving submissions through April 7.

Organizations interested in applying can visit the Paso del Norte Health Foundation website.

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Nichole Gomez

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