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El Paso Choral Society Inaugural Concert to be held April 12th

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El Paso Choral Society
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El Paso Choral Society
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Published 12:57 PM

El Paso-TX (KVIA-TV)-The El Paso Choral Society and Orchestra is back — and making a powerful return after a six-year hiatus with its first concert of the Presents Series Season. This inaugural concert marks the beginning of a meaningful artistic partnership between the St. Cecilia Choir and Orchestra and the El Paso Choral Society — united by a shared commitment to musical excellence.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM–6:00 PM Venue: St. Patrick Cathedral — 1118 N. Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79902

Admission: $25 General | $15 Student / Military / Senior

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