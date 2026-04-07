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Mission Save the Earth: Celebrate Earth Day with the City of El Paso

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Published 10:25 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Come celebrate Earth Day with the City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department at Mission: Save the Earth, a free event full of fun and excitement.

Enjoy live entertainment, free games, and educational booths. There will be over 50 booths from environmental groups, food trucks, and local vendors.

Here’s the event schedule:

6 pm: Opening ceremony

7 pm: Performance by DJ Mazo Vibe

7:30 pm: Mascot Flash Mob

8 pm: Performance by Johnny Kage

8:15 pm: RoboTRON joins the celebration

To learn more, visit ElPasoTexas.gov/esd or call (915) 212-6000.

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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