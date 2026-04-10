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El Paso Pro-Musica Celebrates Zuill Bailey’s 25th Anniversary

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/09/2023
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/09/2023
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Published 10:43 AM

EL Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-El Paso Pro-Musica is celebrating Zuill Bailey's 25th Anniversary as Artistic Director with "Cellobration." The concert will feature Zuill, award-winning cellist John-Henry Crawford, and Zuill’s former cello students from the UTEP Department of Music. All of them are educators and members of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra. Zuill joined EPPM in 2001, and his career has taken off since then, including a Grammy win in 2017. "Cellobration" is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall. Tickets are available at eppm.org.

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Nichole Gomez

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