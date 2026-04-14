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Sol Summit Music & Cultura Festival Returns to San Jacinto Plaza for Two Days of Music, Art, and Community

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EL PASO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
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Published 10:17 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Sol Summit Music & Cultura Festival is set for Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, 2026, at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso. This two-day event brings people together to celebrate music, art, and community, with a special spotlight on the Borderlands. The festival will include performances from global artists, national touring acts, and local talent, all highlighting the region's rich culture and creative energy. https://solsummitmusic.com/

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