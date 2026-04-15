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A New Home for a El Paso Tradition: Horizon Wine Festival Returns

A glass of wine sits alongside cheese an grapes.
MGN
A glass of wine sits alongside cheese an grapes.
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New
Published 12:44 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The Horizon Wine Festival is returning for its 8th year and will be held at a new location. This year, it will take place at Three Missions Brewery, bringing together wine lovers, local businesses, and the community. Guests can try a variety of wines, everything from bold reds to crisp whites, along with food vendors and artisan booths to round out the experience.

The event will be held on April 18th.

https://horizoncitywinefestival.com/

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Nichole Gomez

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