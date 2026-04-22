Skip to Content
Local Focus

Día del Niño: Bringing Joy to Children at El Paso Children’s Hospital

Screenshot 2026-04-22 090853
Muñoz Trucking Inc. in El Paso
By
Updated
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:20 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Muñoz Trucking Inc. in El Paso is launching a heartfelt toy drive to celebrate Día del Niño and bring smiles to children at El Paso Children’s Hospital. Their mission is to rally the community together and lift the spirits of kids who are bravely facing difficult times. Organizers invite residents, businesses, and local groups to join in by donating toys or helping spread the word on social media. This toy drive is a special way to honor Día del Niño, ensuring every child in the hospital feels the magic and happiness of this day.

Muñoz Trucking Inc. Toy Drive: Help bring joy to the kids at El Paso Children’s Hospital:

They are seeking donations of brand-new, unopened toys to brighten a child’s day.
Drop off: Muñoz Trucking, Inc.
Deadline: April 29th by 3 PM

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW9sq_Gjpn_

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.