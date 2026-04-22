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From Boyhood to Manhood: Beautillion Luncheon Raises Funds for Scholarships

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Published 10:59 AM

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)- The Beautillion is a special event hosted by the Elora Brotherton Education Community Foundation to provide scholarships to local El Pasoans.

It supports high school graduates who need financial help and have been accepted to an accredited college or university, as well as college students who need extra support. The Foundation also helps the local community through service activities and financial assistance.

Each year, scholarships are awarded to students who show strong academics, leadership, and a commitment to making a positive impact. These scholarships help lower the cost of college and encourage students to pursue their goals with confidence.

The Beautillion is the Foundation’s main fundraiser and serves as the male counterpart to a Cotillion or Debutantes Ball. It is a formal event that introduces young minority men to the community, focusing on good values, leadership, and academic achievement.

Participants are high school juniors and seniors. This year marks the 17th Beautillion since it began in 1990. The organization introduced over 200 young men through Beautillion, and in 2026, ten more will take part. The Beautillion is a four-month program with workshops, interviews, and a video submission before the formal event. All funds raised go directly to the Foundation’s scholarship fund.

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