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Taste of El Paso food festival back for its second year

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New
Published 9:15 AM

EL Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Taste of El Paso returns for its second year, offering an expanded food selection and a welcoming atmosphere. The festival will be held at NEEP Collective in Northeast El Paso and features a rotating lineup of food trucks, a bar with local craft beers, and a relaxed patio where families and pets are welcome.

Attendees can enjoy over 20 food vendors, 20 beers on tap, and a variety of entertainment.

Activities:
• Taste local food & craft beer from regional chefs and breweries
• Live music all day
• Food truck & vendor marketplace
• Art and cultural activations
• Community gathering celebrating Sun City flavor and culture

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Nichole Gomez

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