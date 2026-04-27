Buy El Paso Program Highlights Initiatives Supporting Small Businesses

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The Buy El Paso program is a partnership between the City of El Paso’s Economic and International Development Department, Business One-Stop Shop, and the Better Business Bureau.

To date, the program has generated $4.2 million in direct revenue for El Paso small businesses through verified customer receipts and the Open Rewards platform.

Riding the wave of success, April brings a fresh spotlight to the vibrant businesses, rich cultural experiences, and seasonal happenings that fuel El Paso’s economic spirit. This month, the spotlight shines on local gems like MUTTZ Canine Social Club, a woman-owned haven where dogs and their humans can gather, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and connect with the community.

This spotlight is just one piece of Buy El Paso’s mission to champion distinctive, locally owned businesses and inspire residents to shop close to home. The program helps small businesses gear up for summer by offering marketing tips, boosting their digital reach, and inviting them to join in community festivities. April’s lineup also pays tribute to El Paso’s lively music scene, with celebrations like Record Store Day on April 18 and International Jazz Day on April 30.

Residents are invited to explore local venues, record stores, and entertainment spots, helping keep dollars circulating in El Paso’s economy. With the Buy El Paso Rewards program, shoppers earn 5% cash back at participating businesses simply by uploading their receipts through the Open Rewards app. This rewarding incentive not only supports local shops but also helps track the program’s positive impact on the community.

For more information or to find participating businesses, visit www.BuyEP.org or download the Open Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play Store.