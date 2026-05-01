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Las Cruces Launches First Consumer Product Summit May 5 to Help Local Brands Grow

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Published 10:06 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Businesses in Southern New Mexico now have a new way to grow beyond the region. The first Las Cruces Consumer Product Summit is set for May 5, 2026, at Mesilla Valley Mall. The event will connect local founders, product entrepreneurs, and small business owners with experienced operators, strategists, and regional leaders.

The event is free and open to everyone. You can register at lascrucesconsumerproductsummit.com.

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