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SafeSpace website to champion teen safety beyond school hours

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today at 10:01 AM
Published 9:59 AM

Crime Stoppers of Houston has introduced SafeSpace, a digital safety platform shaped and led by students to help teens outside of school. SafeSpace is designed for teens and provides them with round-the-clock access to guidance, interactive activities, and reliable support. It’s a place where students can take a break, think things through, and move forward in their own way. Learn more at https://www.thesafespaceforstudents.com/

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Nichole Gomez

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