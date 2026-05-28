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18th Annual Taste of Las Cruces returns to benefit Casa de Peregrinos

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Published 10:01 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Casa de Peregrinos is excited to announce that the popular event is coming back.
The 18th Annual Taste of Las Cruces, presented by Ben E. Keith, will take place on Wednesday, June
10, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

This special community event brings together top restaurants, chefs, wineries, and local businesses from all over Southern New Mexico for an evening of great food, entertainment, and community spirit. All proceeds support the mission of Casa de Peregrinos.

Guests can enjoy unlimited tastings from participating restaurants and take part in a silent auction. They will also have the chance to vote for their favorite dishes. This event is one of Casa de
Peregrinos’ biggest annual fundraisers, helping provide food assistance to thousands of individuals an individuals and families facing food insecurity throughout Doña Ana County.
Tickets and sponsorships are still available.


Event Details:
• What: 18th Annual Taste of Las Cruces
• When: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
• Where: Las Cruces Convention Center
• Benefiting: Casa de Peregrinos
For tickets, sponsorship details, or to learn more about Casa de Peregrinos, visit
casadeperegrinos.com

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