Skip to Content
Local Focus

Zoo Fun Walk Returns: Celebrate Faith, Fitness & Family at El Paso Zoo

By
Updated
today at 9:37 AM
Published 9:35 AM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)- Joy Center, a faith-based community group serving El Paso, is excited to bring back the Zoo Fun Walk in 2026. This is our second annual free outdoor event that celebrates faith, fitness, and family. The event will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026, starting at 9:00 AM at the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Garden, 4001 E Paisano Dr, El Paso, TX 79905.

The first 400 guests get in free, so be sure to arrive early and sign up at the door.

The Zoo Fun Walk features a lively schedule of activities to get everyone moving, no matter your fitness level:

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Strength & Sculpt presented by Forme Society

10:15 AM – 11:15 AM | Line Dance Class

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM | Zumba Class

Along with the fitness classes, you can enjoy a live DJ playing upbeat music, fun giveaways, and a variety of great vendors. Feel free to bring your own snacks, but remember that glass containers are not allowed at the zoo.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.