TxDOT Reminds Drivers: Speeding Isn’t Worth the Risk—Slowing Down Saves Lives
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) Getting to your destination a few minutes faster as a result of speeding isn’t worth a lifetime of consequences.
Choosing to slow down is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself—and everyone else on the road.
Lauren Macias-Cervantes has helpful tips to keep you and your family safe.
CLOSURES ( TXDot El Paso):
Artcraft Project
9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
Sunday, July 26 – Thursday, July 30
Sunday, August 2 – Thursday, August 6
- I-10 east and westbound between Loop 375 (Transmountain) and Artcraft full closure
Crews will be placing steel girders.
Loop 375 Rehabilitation Project
Sunday, July 26 – Thursday, July 30
8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Oregon full closure
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from US-54 full closure
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from Delta full closure
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) west and eastbound between Fonseca and Oregon alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on paving.
Saturday, August 1
6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Oregon full closure
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from US-54 full closure
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from Delta full closure
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) west and eastbound between Fonseca and Oregon alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on milling and paving.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard Full westbound lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Homestead Drive.
Crews will be conducting paving operations
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, July 27
- I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park left lane closed
- Alameda Avenue Westbound right lane closure from Oil Mill Drive to Valle Verde Street
Tuesday, July 28
- US-54 North between Pershing and Cassidy right lane closed
- I-10 Eastbound Lee Trevino Entrance Ramp complete closure
- I-10 Eastbound right lane closure from Lee Trevino Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Exit Ramp
Wednesday, July 29
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between US-54 and Main Gap picnic area right lane closed
- Gateway East right lane closure from Horizon Exit Ramp to Horizon Intersection
Thursday, July 30
- I-10 westbound between Los Mochis and Vinton right lane closed
- Zaragoza Southbound right lane closure from Escobar Drive to Cristo Viene Drive
Friday, July 31
- SH-20 (Doniphan) at FM-259 right lane closed
Post and Cable Repair
Friday, July 31, 2026
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 Eastbound left shoulder closure from Clint Exit Ramp to Fabens Exit Ramp
Crews will be working on post and cable repairs.
Maintenance
Sunday, July 26
4 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Ramp K between US-54 South and I-10 West closed
- Entrance ramp between Trowbridge and US-54 South closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between Diana and Sun Valley alternate lane closure
- US-54 North at Diana entrance ramp closed
- US-54 North at Sun Valley exit ramp closed
- US-54 South at Sun Valley entrance ramp closed
Crews will be working on the bridge.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Tom Mays Park entrance and Paseo Del Norte right lane closed
Crews will be working on shoulder.
- Spur 601 east and westbound between Chaffee and US-54 alternate lane closures
- Spur 601 westbound at Chaffee entrance ramp closed
- Spur 601 eastbound at Chaffee exit ramp closed
Crew will be doing crack sealing.
Thursday, July 30
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Exit 62 full closure
- Spur 1966 entrance ramp to Loop 375 closed
Crews and Signal Shop will be removing signs.