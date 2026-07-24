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TxDOT Reminds Drivers: Speeding Isn’t Worth the Risk—Slowing Down Saves Lives

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Updated
today at 6:15 PM
Published 6:11 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) Getting to your destination a few minutes faster as a result of speeding isn’t worth a lifetime of consequences.

Choosing to slow down is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself—and everyone else on the road.

Lauren Macias-Cervantes has helpful tips to keep you and your family safe.

CLOSURES ( TXDot El Paso):

Artcraft Project

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Sunday, July 26 – Thursday, July 30

Sunday, August 2 – Thursday, August 6

  • I-10 east and westbound between Loop 375 (Transmountain) and Artcraft full closure

Crews will be placing steel girders.

Loop 375 Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, July 26 – Thursday, July 30

8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Oregon full closure
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from US-54 full closure
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from Delta full closure
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) west and eastbound between Fonseca and Oregon alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on paving.

Saturday, August 1

6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Oregon full closure
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from US-54 full closure
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound entrance ramp from Delta full closure
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) west and eastbound between Fonseca and Oregon alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on milling and paving.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Horizon Boulevard Full westbound lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Homestead Drive.

Crews will be conducting paving operations

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, July 27

  • I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park left lane closed
  • Alameda Avenue Westbound right lane closure from Oil Mill Drive to Valle Verde Street

Tuesday, July 28

  • US-54 North between Pershing and Cassidy right lane closed
  • I-10 Eastbound Lee Trevino Entrance Ramp complete closure
  • I-10 Eastbound right lane closure from Lee Trevino Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Exit Ramp

Wednesday, July 29

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between US-54 and Main Gap picnic area right lane closed
  • Gateway East right lane closure from Horizon Exit Ramp to Horizon Intersection

Thursday, July 30

  • I-10 westbound between Los Mochis and Vinton right lane closed
  • Zaragoza Southbound right lane closure from Escobar Drive to Cristo Viene Drive

Friday, July 31

  • SH-20 (Doniphan) at FM-259 right lane closed

Post and Cable Repair

Friday, July 31, 2026

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 Eastbound left shoulder closure from Clint Exit Ramp to Fabens Exit Ramp

Crews will be working on post and cable repairs.

Maintenance

Sunday, July 26

4 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Ramp K between US-54 South and I-10 West closed
  • Entrance ramp between Trowbridge and US-54 South closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between Diana and Sun Valley alternate lane closure
  • US-54 North at Diana entrance ramp closed
  • US-54 North at Sun Valley exit ramp closed
  • US-54 South at Sun Valley entrance ramp closed

Crews will be working on the bridge.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Tom Mays Park entrance and Paseo Del Norte right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

  • Spur 601 east and westbound between Chaffee and US-54 alternate lane closures
  • Spur 601 westbound at Chaffee entrance ramp closed
  • Spur 601 eastbound at Chaffee exit ramp closed

Crew will be doing crack sealing.

Thursday, July 30

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Exit 62 full closure
  • Spur 1966 entrance ramp to Loop 375 closed

Crews and Signal Shop will be removing signs.

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Nichole Gomez

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