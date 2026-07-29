Skip to Content
Local Focus

El Paso Summer Coin Show Set for August 1-2

c9b5e3d2-7880-40c9-b3be-e744b271b3b6
By
New
Published 9:37 AM

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)- The El Paso Summer Coin Show will be taking place on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at the Airport Marriott, located at 1600 Airways Boulevard in El Paso, and we are inviting coin collectors, history enthusiasts, and families to attend.

Observe the interesting world of coins and numismatics. The exhibition will include dealers from Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and other states, providing a wide range of rare coins, currency, bullion, and collectibles.

The fee is $5 for a single day or $7 for two days and children can enter for free if they are with a paying adult.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.