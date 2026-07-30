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ProAction Emergency Services Institute offers life-saving ‘Stop the Bleed’ training to El Paso community

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Updated
today at 9:45 AM
Published 9:44 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Emergency situations can occur anywhere, including in places we generally consider safe, such as schools, places of worship, and community centers.

The ProAction Emergency Services Institute, a licensed provider, aims to help people react quickly when it matters most. It provides STOP THE BLEED training for high school students and for the wider community.

You can get signed up by clicking on this link:

https://www.pro-action.org/contact-us/
Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
el paso
Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

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