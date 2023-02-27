How you can protect yourself with credit card fraud on the rise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to statistia.com, about 70 percent of all retail transactions are done using credit or debit cards. In today's world, most payments are made using anything but cash. Hackers and thieves can get their hands on your credit card information, as you make your purchases.

thieves don’t necessarily need a physical card to commit fraud. Online shopping is a risk factor for credit and debit card fraud. With a higher number of transactions with cards, researchers at security.org find that credit and debit card fraud is rising. 65 percent of credit card holders say they have been fraud victims at some point in their lives, up 58 percent from last year.

Never provide credit card information over social media, Don’t let other people use your card, and Strengthen online passwords. If a website seems shady, don’t use it.

If you do fear your card information has been stolen, contact your bank and cancel the card right away.