NMSU offers free tax services

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)--New Mexico State University will be offering it's free tax filing assistance program to underserved people in the NMSU and Las Cruces community.

The program called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA, is backed by the Internal Revenue Service.

The program recruits volunteers, trains NMSU accounting students and prepares them to assist taxpayers with filing their tax returns.

The services will be available during tax season from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday in the Business Complex, room 108, through April 11th.

The program operates on a first come first serve basis.

Services will be closed March 14th during spring break.