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Doña Ana County Treasurer opening offsite payment locations for April

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Published 11:28 AM

Doña Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Treasurer's Office said its opening offsite payment locations offering payment and customer services, it announced Monday.

The following locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the listed date, according to the treasurer's office:

April 13: Anthony City Hall (820 Highway 478)

April 15: Hatch City Government Office (133 Franklin St.)

April 16: Sunland Park Sports Complex (4700 McNutt Rd.) in Santa Teresa.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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