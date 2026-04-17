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From Gas to Groceries: How Rising Costs Are Squeezing American Families

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Published 9:34 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- People are seeing higher prices lately, whether they’re buying gas, groceries, or other daily essentials. Brian Mirau explains why this is happening.

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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