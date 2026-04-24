Skip to Content
Money

Retirement Transition Window: Navigating Your Path to a New Chapter

By
Updated
today at 9:03 AM
Published 8:58 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Are you approaching retirement and wondering how to make the transition as smooth and rewarding as possible? The “Retirement Transition Window” refers to the critical period leading up to and immediately following your retirement date. This window is your opportunity to proactively plan, set goals, and lay the foundation for a fulfilling post-career life.

What is the Retirement Transition Window?
During this time, key decisions about finances, lifestyle, healthcare, and personal identity can have a lasting impact on your well-being and happiness in retirement.

Article Topic Follows: Money
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.