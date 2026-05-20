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Ysleta ISD facing $16.7 million budget deficit

KVIA
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Published 4:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District is facing a budget deficit of $16.7 million. The district will discuss its quarterly report during their Board of Trustee meeting Wednesday.

The district said there was an issue with a software system across the state with certain Central Appraisal Districts. The state implemented a new methodology to calculate any losses that happened from that error.

It impacted many districts across the state including YISD, and left it with a loss of $11 million in state revenue and a budget deficit of $16.7 million.

The state also has a decrease in funding given to districts and it leaves YISD with cash flow challenges. It said they need a short-term loan this month.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the YISD headquarters and is open to the public.

ABC-7 will have a full report on the meeting on ABC-7 at 10 p.m.

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