Program offers day labor jobs to the unhoused in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Mesilla Valley Community of Hope's "Mano y Mano Day Labor" program gives those that are unhoused or near homeless the opportunity to find paid work.

The program has been around since 2018 and has a lottery draw to select 20 people out of the 75-100 people who sign up for work opportunities.

Labor mainly surrounds landscaping, picking up litter and cleaning up "hotspots" (abandoned camps).

One worker, Rick Garibaldi, said there are limits to where the workers go due to the program's partnership with the City of Las Cruces.

Workers don't have to be homeless. The Community of Hope's employees said the program will take anyone willing to work, but those that are homeless are referred to as "regulars."

The shifts are five hours -- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- after the daily lottery selection.

People who aren't picked but show up three days in a row are given vouchers to be automatically selected their fourth day.

After the day's shift, workers are paid and sign their name to show they worked in an effort to keep things fair. People are only allowed to work in the program once a week due to the high demand.

One worker told ABC-7 people will get there as early as 5:30 a.m. to increase their chances at getting picked.