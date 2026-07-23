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Money

New El Paso Electric rates drives bills up for some residents

MGN, VECTEEZY
By
Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some El Pasoans noticed higher electricity bills, some saying it's the highest charge they've seen.

El Paso Electric said what residents are seeing are summer rates and newly-approved rates taking effect. 

With these changes, some EPE customers said their bill tripled.

Article Topic Follows: Money
el paso electric

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Lauren Bly

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