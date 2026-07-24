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New Mexico back-to-school tax holiday is next weekend

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Published 12:08 PM

(KVIA) -- From July 31-Aug. 2, New Mexico shoppers can skip paying gross receipts tax (GRT) on some purchases for the state's back-to-school tax holiday. Tax-free items include some clothes, technology and other school supplies.

It will start at 12:01 a.m. July 31 and end midnight on Aug. 2, according to Taxation & Revenue New Mexico.

According to Taxation & Revenue New Mexico, GRT rates in New Mexico range from 5.25% to 9.44% while the statewide average is 7.11 percent.

Taxation & Revenue New Mexico said retailers aren't required to participate in the holiday, but those who choose not to have to pay tax on otherwise eligible sales and recover tax costs from customers.

Taxation & Revenue New Mexico shared this list of eligible tax-free items:

  • Clothing or shoes priced under $100
  • Computers (including desktops, laptops, notebooks and tablets) priced up to $1,000 and computer accessories (including monitors, speakers, printers, keyboards, microphones and computer mice) priced up to $500
  • General school supplies (including notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, staplers and staples, scissors and paper clips) priced under $30
  • Backpacks, bookbags, maps and globes priced under $100
  • Handheld calculators priced under $200

A full list of taxable and non taxable items can be found in the file below, starting on the sixth page.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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