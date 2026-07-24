Simple ways to save money, energy this summer: Texas Gas Service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Gas Service offered tips for people to save money and energy this summer. It encouraged people to manage household energy costs and focus on simple steps to keep those numbers down.

One simple tip was to change the direction of your fan so it spins counter-clockwise. That will push the air down toward you.

Other small actions include sealing doors and windows to keep cool air within your home.

Additionally, TGS suggested dusting your vents frequently.

Another tip was to keep the stress off your cooling system.

"Your air conditioning is running at its peak during the hottest hours of the day. Running other appliances like your dryer and your dishwasher after dark kind of reduces the stress on your cooling system when you do that," said TGS Public Relations Manager Safeena Khanmohamed.

TGS suggested running dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances after dark.

If you want to take an extra step, TGS said upgrading to high-efficiency natural gas appliances can keep you cool while saving money.

A low-flow showerhead can also reduce water and energy use.