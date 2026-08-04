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Beat the heat on your electric bill this summer

Energy bills
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Energy bills
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today at 10:57 AM
Published 11:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is aiming to help customers struggling with higher-than-usual summer electric bills through two upcoming pop-up assistance events, held at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center.

Customers simply need to bring a valid photo ID, and El Paso Electric's Customer Care team will review bill increases and discuss payment arrangements and financial assistance options.

The higher costs stem from recently approved rates as well as seasonal summer pricing, which remains in effect through October.

In the meantime, customers can lower their bills by raising their thermostat a few degrees during peak hours and running major appliances like washers and dryers late at night.

Simple changes such as closing blinds to block afternoon sun and checking for drafty windows can also cut cooling costs.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

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