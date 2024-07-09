

U.S. metros where financial advisor income has grown the most

Financial advisor income largely depends on the number of clients and their net worth. So as taxes, jobs, cost of living and other factors draw both clients and advisors from one place to another, how much a financial advisor earns in a local area might also change.

To determine the latest income and employment trends for personal financial advisors, SmartAsset ranked 295 metro areas based on the percent change in median income for advisors, while also examining the change in the number of advisors working in the area.

Key Findings

Advisor incomes doubled while the number of advisors halved in this metro area. The number of personal financial advisors in Lafayette, LA fell more than 50% from 190 in 2022 to 90 in 2023, but their median income doubled from $62,200 to $125,040 in the same time span. Meanwhile, the number of advisors in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO metro went up 2.9% since 2022 to a total of 360, and their incomes also grew by 94.0% to $99,690. Springfield, MO, on the other hand, had 160 advisors after a 15.8% decline but saw a 91.3% increase in median advisor income to $117,300.

The number of personal financial advisors in Lafayette, LA fell more than 50% from 190 in 2022 to 90 in 2023, but their median income doubled from $62,200 to $125,040 in the same time span. Meanwhile, the number of advisors in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO metro went up 2.9% since 2022 to a total of 360, and their incomes also grew by 94.0% to $99,690. Springfield, MO, on the other hand, had 160 advisors after a 15.8% decline but saw a 91.3% increase in median advisor income to $117,300. These metros had the biggest drop in advisor income. The median income for 150 personal financial advisors in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX metro area dropped 42.4% from $64,890 in 2022 to $37,370 in 2023. Muskegon, MI saw a 41.0% drop to a median of $60,990, and Battle Creek, MI dropped 35.8% to $83,990.

The median income for 150 personal financial advisors in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX metro area dropped 42.4% from $64,890 in 2022 to $37,370 in 2023. Muskegon, MI saw a 41.0% drop to a median of $60,990, and Battle Creek, MI dropped 35.8% to $83,990. The Northeast holds the top five spots for the highest median advisor income in 2023. The New York City metro area topped the list with a median income of $167,600 for personal financial advisors. East Stroudsburg, PA ($141,560); Pittsburgh, PA ($129,220); Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($129,150); Barnstable Town, MA ($128,620) also have the highest average incomes.

The New York City metro area topped the list with a median income of $167,600 for personal financial advisors. East Stroudsburg, PA ($141,560); Pittsburgh, PA ($129,220); Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($129,150); Barnstable Town, MA ($128,620) also have the highest average incomes. The top advisors make outsized income in these metro areas. Mean advisor incomes are roughly double the median incomes in these five metros, meaning that a portion of advisors make outsized incomes compared to their peers. These include Anchorage, AK ($284,020 mean advisor income); New Orleans, LA ($218,230); Portland, ME ($215,010); New York, NY ($213,810); and Pittsburgh ($209,580).

Mean advisor incomes are roughly double the median incomes in these five metros, meaning that a portion of advisors make outsized incomes compared to their peers. These include Anchorage, AK ($284,020 mean advisor income); New Orleans, LA ($218,230); Portland, ME ($215,010); New York, NY ($213,810); and Pittsburgh ($209,580). The highest concentration of financial advisors is in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC. For every 1,000 workers in this North Carolina metro, 5.5 of them are personal financial advisors. Of the nine other metros with a concentration above 3, Durham-Chapel is the only area with a median salary below $100,000. The median salary for the 1,860 advisors here is $74,500.

For every 1,000 workers in this North Carolina metro, 5.5 of them are personal financial advisors. Of the nine other metros with a concentration above 3, Durham-Chapel is the only area with a median salary below $100,000. The median salary for the 1,860 advisors here is $74,500. These metro areas added the most financial advisors. The number of advisors in Winchester, VA-WV doubled from 60 to 120 in one year. In Portland, ME, the number increased by 80% in the same timeframe from 300 to 540. With the third-highest growth, Bismarck, ND went from 90 to 160 advisors, or a 77.8% increase from 2022 to 2023.



Top 10 Metro Areas Where Financial Advisor Income Grew Most

Table showing changes in personal financial advisor income and employment.

Lafayette, LA Growth in annual median wage over one year: 101.0%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $125,040

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $62,200

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: -52.6%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 90

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 190

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $195,270 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Growth in annual median wage over one year: 94.0%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $99,690

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $51,390

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 2.9%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 360

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 350

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $153,400 Springfield, MO Growth in annual median wage over one year: 91.3%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $117,300

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $61,330

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: -15.8%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 160

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 190

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $124,260 Baton Rouge, LA Growth in annual median wage over one year: 71.9%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $116,480

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $67,770

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: -23.3%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 230

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 300

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $191,000 Jonesboro, AR Growth in annual median wage over one year: 61.8%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $76,280

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $47,140

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 0.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 60

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 60

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $141,160 Rocky Mount, NC Growth in annual median wage over one year: 54.3%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $100,020

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $64,820

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: -28.6%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 50

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 70

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $129,230 Fort Smith, AR-OK Growth in annual median wage over one year: 50.3%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $71,320

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $47,440

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: -25.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 90

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 120

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $112,060 Jacksonville, FL Growth in annual median wage over one year: 47.9%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $118,150

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $79,870

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: -25.4%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 1970

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 2640

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $176,020 Ocala, FL Growth in annual median wage over one year: 47.5%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $77,140

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $52,300

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 0.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 120

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 120

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $111,950 New Orleans-Metairie, LA Growth in annual median wage over one year: 44.9%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $123,920

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $85,550

Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: -47.5%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 420

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 800

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $218,230

Top 10 Metro Areas With the Highest Growth in Number of Financial Advisors

Winchester, VA-WV Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 100.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 120

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 60

Growth in annual median wage over one year: 16.7%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $81,780

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $70,100

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $99,860 Portland-South Portland, ME Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 80.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 540

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 300

Growth in annual median wage over one year: -15.6%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $107,180

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $127,000

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $215,010 Bismarck, ND Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 77.8%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 160

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 90

Growth in annual median wage over one year: 31.7%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $102,600

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $77,900

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $108,900 Las Cruces, NM Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 75.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 70

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 40

Growth in annual median wage over one year: -9.6%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $71,930

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $79,570

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $131,660 Pittsfield, MA Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 66.7%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 50

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 30

Growth in annual median wage over one year: -12.6%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $100,930

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $115,520

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $132,960 Wilmington, NC Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 61.9%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 340

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 210

Growth in annual median wage over one year: 16.8%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $112,970

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $96,690

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $153,290 Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 60.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 80

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 50

Growth in annual median wage over one year: 1.5%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $78,560

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $77,370

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $150,170 Bend-Redmond, OR Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 53.3%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 230

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 150

Growth in annual median wage over one year: -22.2%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $59,940

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $77,060

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $92,530 Medford, OR Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 50.0%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 120

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 80

Growth in annual median wage over one year: -26.0%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $58,080

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $78,490

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $67,750 Chattanooga, TN-GA Growth in number of financial advisors over one year: 44.4%

Estimated number of advisors in 2023: 390

Estimated number of advisors in 2022: 270

Growth in annual median wage over one year: -20.4%

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $61,110

Median annual wage for financial advisors, 2022: $76,810

Mean annual wage for financial advisors, 2023: $103,780

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset reviewed data for 295 metro areas places for which data was available. Wage and occupation data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2023 and 2022 for the personal financial advisor profession. Metro areas are ranked by the highest percentage growth in median personal financial advisor income over one year.

