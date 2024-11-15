Where people are moving to Texas from
While 615,000 people from the other 49 other states moved to Texas between 2021 and 2022, just over 441,000 Texans left. This change in population can affect the Lone Star state in different ways. Such population shifts have the potential to alter local dynamics in the job market, housing market, small business demand, and even elections.
With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data to better understand where transplants to Texas are coming from and which states are attracting the most Texans.
Key Findings
- Texas gained the most people—and money—from California. The Lone Star state saw the biggest influx from California, with the wealthiest transplants. Making up 54,136 households, 106,882 Californians came to Texas. These households brought an average of $145,960 in AGI with them. At the same time, California was the most popular destination for Texans to move to, with 23,316 households heading there.
- Florida had the second-biggest exchange of households with Texas. Florida and Texas had a nearly equal exchange of households but with an unequal wealth exchange: 22,277 Floridian households coming to Texas (38,873 people) and 21,221 households leaving for Florida (37,777 people). Those leaving for Florida earned an average AGI of $114,175, while those coming in made $80,633.
- Louisiana added a net of 6,677 households to Texas. A total of 16,310 households moved in from Louisiana, third-most studywide. But relatively few Texas households relocated to Louisiana, placing Louisiana second only to California in terms of net household gains for Texas. However, Louisianans coming into Texas had the second lowest household AGI of transplants at $53,039 (those from Mississippi had the lowest average AGI at $49,178).
- Texas gained two residents from New York for every one that left for the Empire State. 24,451 people among 13,947 households came to Texas from New York, with an average household AGI of $109,467. In the same year, 12,180 people left Texas for New York, or 8,094 households with an average AGI of $121,133. This yielded the third highest place of origin for net new households moving to Texas.
- The richest people leaving Texas are going to Massachusetts. The average adjusted gross income for people leaving for The Bay State is $130,501. A total of 3,054 households moved to Massachusetts from Texas, while 4,594 made the reverse move. Households coming from Massachusetts had an average AGI of $113,000.
Top 10 States People Are Moving to Texas From
- California
- Households moved into Texas: 54,136
- Individuals moved into Texas: 106,882
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $145,960
- Households that left Texas for California: 23,316
- Individuals that left Texas for California: 39,032
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $106,197
- Net households moved into Texas: 30,820
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 67,850
2. Florida
- Households moved into Texas: 22,277
- Individuals moved into Texas: 38,873
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $80,633
- Households that left Texas for Florida: 21,221
- Individuals that left Texas for Florida: 37,777
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $114,175
- Net households moved into Texas: 1,056
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 1,096
3. Louisiana
- Households moved into Texas: 16,310
- Individuals moved into Texas: 30,399
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $53,039
- Households that left Texas for Louisiana: 9,633
- Individuals that left Texas for Louisiana: 18,095
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $57,912
- Net households moved into Texas: 6,677
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 12,304
4. New York
- Households moved into Texas: 13,947
- Individuals moved into Texas: 24,451
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $109,468
- Households that left Texas for New York: 8,094
- Individuals that left Texas for New York: 12,180
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $121,133
- Net households moved into Texas: 5,853
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 12,271
5. Colorado
- Households moved into Texas: 13,576
- Individuals moved into Texas: 25,101
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $85,126
- Households that left Texas for Colorado: 14,499
- Individuals that left Texas for Colorado: 25,224
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $100,046
- Net households moved into Texas: -923
- Net individuals moved into Texas: -123
6. Illinois
- Households moved into Texas: 13,495
- Individuals moved into Texas: 25,045
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $119,551
- Households that left Texas for Illinois: 7,486
- Individuals that left Texas for Illinois: 12,786
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $81,239
- Net households moved into Texas: 6,009
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 12,259
7. Washington
- Households moved into Texas: 11,775
- Individuals moved into Texas: 24,308
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $121,996
- Households that left Texas for Washington: 8,801
- Individuals that left Texas for Washington: 15,167
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $99,092
- Net households moved into Texas: 2,974
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 9,141
8. Arizona
- Households moved into Texas: 10,929
- Individuals moved into Texas: 20,474
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $99,204
- Households that left Texas for Arizona: 8,008
- Individuals that left Texas for Arizona: 14,401
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $90,485
- Net households moved into Texas: 2,921
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 6,073
9. Georgia
- Households moved into Texas: 10,270
- Individuals moved into Texas: 18,960
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $74,761
- Households that left Texas for Georgia: 9,328
- Individuals that left Texas for Georgia: 17,714
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $77,957
- Net households moved into Texas: 942
- Net individuals moved into Texas: 1,246
10. Oklahoma
- Households moved into Texas: 10,188
- Individuals moved into Texas: 18,770
- Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $67,048
- Households that left Texas for Oklahoma: 11,557
- Individuals that left Texas for Oklahoma: 22,323
- Average AGI of households that left Texas: $68,496
- Net households moved into Texas: -1,369
- Net individuals moved into Texas: -3,553
Data and Methodology
SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years, to determine the number of individuals and households moving to and from Texas, and coming from and going to within the U.S., as well as the average adjusted gross income they bring with them.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.