How much will power cost in Pennsylvania this winter? November’s key insights

A skyline view of Pittsburgh City during winter in Pennsylvania.

With electricity prices varying across the U.S.—from California’s high of 32.56 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to Louisiana’s low of 11.50 cents per kWh—knowing what you’ll pay and how much energy you’re likely to use is crucial. Arbor shares a November 2024 update on Pennsylvania electricity rates, expected usage patterns, and tips for reducing your bill this month.

How Much Does Electricity Cost Right Now?

In Pennsylvania, the cost of electricity is highly influenced by the electricity supply rate, which is the price paid per unit of electricity (measured in kilowatt-hours or kWh). There are two types of supply rates:

Utility supply rate : This is the standard rate offered by the local utility company. Most pay this rate unless they have switched to a third-party supplier.

The average utility supply rate in Pennsylvania for November 2024 is around 10.459¢ per kWh cents, depending on utility provider. With winter around the corner, PA residents should prepare for the seasonal rise in electricity demand and costs. Here’s the current breakdown of electricity rates across all major PA utilities, from most expensive to least expensive:



Steady Rates Until Spring, With Mid-Term Rate Changes

Table showing electricity rates across major PA utilities.

These rates for PennPower, MetEd, Penelec, and West Penn Power all go into effect on Dec. 1 and are all around 10% increases from the previous price. These rates across all PA utilities are now not set to expire until the spring, but Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh also already issued a mid-term rate hikes this fall, with Pittsburgh metro area customers paying 10% more as of Oct. 1.

How Much Energy Can I Expect to Use in November?

With cooler fall temperatures arriving, household energy usage will likely fluctuate. In Pennsylvania, depending on location and how often the heating system is run, usage may vary widely. On average, households in PA can expect to use about 791 kWh this month, according to data from Arbor users and the EIA, putting the state in the very high range for consumption.

Here’s a look at how PA compares to other states in terms of energy usage:



PA’s Above-Average Energy Use Set to Rise With Winter Heating Demands

Bar chart showing how PA compares to other states in energy usage.

PA’s average usage of 791 kWh places it higher than most states, and with heating needs expected to pick up over the next few months, locals should expect to use somewhere on the higher end of that average.



How Much Will My Power Bill Cost This Month?

Table showing average power consumption by state.

For those wondering what their power bill might look like this November, there are several factors that go into power bill totals, including supply charge (the price paid per kWh). Here are some other key charges that will impact the total amount paid:

Delivery charges : Utilities charge for delivering electricity or gas to each home. This includes maintaining the infrastructure, like power lines and pipes, and may vary depending on location.

: Utilities charge for delivering electricity or gas to each home. This includes maintaining the infrastructure, like power lines and pipes, and may vary depending on location. Capacity charges : Some regions charge for ensuring enough energy capacity is available to meet peak demand, especially during high-usage periods like summer.

: Some regions charge for ensuring enough energy capacity is available to meet peak demand, especially during high-usage periods like summer. Taxes and fees : These can include local, state, and federal taxes, as well as regulatory and environmental fees.

: These can include local, state, and federal taxes, as well as regulatory and environmental fees. Metering and service fees: Utilities may charge for reading and maintaining the meter, as well as for general account services.

While it’s hard to predict what potential delivery charges, taxes, and fees might be, the supply portion of your monthly bill can be determined based on where you live. It starts with a simple calculation:

Monthly Bill = Average Usage (kWh) × Rate (¢/kWh) ÷ 100

For a Pennsylvania household with average usage of 791 kWh and a rate of 10.459¢ per kWh, your estimated supply charge in November would look like this:

Monthly Bill = 791kWh×10.495¢/kWh÷100

Monthly Bill = $83.01

The actual bill will vary depending on your household’s specific energy consumption and size, but this calculation gives a good sense of what to expect. Keep in mind, bills will fluctuate with colder temperatures leading to higher heating needs in the winter months.

Pennsylvania’s deregulated energy market allows homeowners to shop for competitive electricity rates. This can provide savings compared to the default utility rates. Here’s an overview of some of the competitive rates currently available in Pennsylvania. These are rates that are available now in the state that are lower than the current utility rate:



How Can I Save? What Rates Are Available?

Table showing potential savings per supplier.

These savings can be substantial over time, especially with electricity prices set to rise this winter. Keep in mind that rates may fluctuate, so it’s always a good idea to regularly compare available rates and make the switch when it makes sense for your household.

