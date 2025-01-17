University of College // Shutterstock

Looking for Boulder 2.0? These cities fit the bill for many remote workers.

With its stunning mountain views, vibrant downtown, and thriving tech scene, Boulder, Colorado, has long been a poster child for remote-friendly living. But if Boulder’s skyrocketing housing costs or bustling pace give you pause, emerging communities across the U.S. offer similar perks. These towns combine affordability, quality of life, and incentives to attract remote workers eager to relocate, MakeMyMove reports.

Why Remote Workers Are Relocating in 2025

68% of full-time workers in the U.S. surveyed said they would be better off living in a different community from their current one. For remote workers, this can become a reality. Many remote professionals are seeking towns and cities that balance affordability, outdoor access, and vibrant local cultures. Whether you’re drawn by financial incentives, first-time homebuyer programs, or lifestyle opportunities—these communities might just be your Boulder 2.0.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor offers a vibrant college-town atmosphere with a strong focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. With a plethora of museums, theaters, and a walkable downtown area, Ann Arbor provides a stimulating environment for remote workers. Additionally, the city is located near several beautiful lakes, offering ample opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Bellingham, Washington

Nestled between the Cascade Mountains and Puget Sound, Bellingham offers a formula similar to Boulder—easy access to epic natural surroundings and an innovative economic ecosystem. Bellingham boasts a vibrant downtown with a strong focus on independent businesses, a burgeoning craft beer scene, and other cultural attractions to supplement outdoor recreational pursuits like hiking, biking, kayaking, and more.

Bloomington, Indiana

Often compared to Boulder for its progressive atmosphere and natural beauty, Bloomington’s affordability makes it a top contender. Additionally, Bloomington’s thriving arts scene and university atmosphere echo Boulder’s youthful energy and intellectual stimulation, providing a vibrant environment for remote workers seeking cultural engagement beyond the workday.

Ellsworth County, Kansas

For those seeking a peaceful yet connected lifestyle, Ellsworth County delivers. Its rolling hills and open skies are a stark contrast to Boulder’s peaks but offer a similarly serene environment. With its family-friendly culture, affordable housing, and community-driven initiatives, it’s an excellent option for remote workers ready to embrace rural charm.

Fort Smith, Arkansas

Located on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border, Fort Smith is rich in history and brimming with opportunities for outdoor adventure. Known for its warm community, thriving arts scene, and cost of living well below Boulder’s, it’s a hidden gem for remote workers. Fort Smith’s proximity to the Ozark Mountains provides ample opportunities for hiking, biking, and fishing.

Muskegon County, Michigan

Located along the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, Muskegon County offers stunning waterfront views, sandy beaches and a welcoming community atmosphere. Remote workers can enjoy its historical landmarks, robust outdoor recreation options, and a growing arts and culture scene. Additionally, with housing costs 75% below Boulder, Muskegon County offers a much more affordable lifestyle.

Prestonsburg, Kentucky

Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, Prestonsburg offers breathtaking landscapes and a deeply rooted sense of community. Known as the “Star City of Eastern Kentucky,” this town combines natural beauty with a growing remote work infrastructure. It’s also only a short drive away from Murray State University.

Wilmington, North Carolina

Located on the North Carolina coast, Wilmington offers beautiful beaches, a historic downtown area, and a relaxed Southern charm. The city boasts a growing film industry, a vibrant arts scene, and a lower cost of living compared to other coastal towns. Plus, it’s a short drive to the Outer Banks for even more exploration.

Additional Benefits for Remote Workers and First-Time Homebuyers

Several of these communities offer relocation incentives and first-time homebuyer programs. Some communities also offer access to coworking spaces like The Mill in Bloomington, networking events, and discounts to a variety of community amenities.

Crafting Your Dream Life

Ultimately, the ideal remote work destination depends on your individual preferences. Whether you crave mountain vistas, rural serenity, or a vibrant college town atmosphere, there’s a community out there waiting to welcome you. Consider your priorities—access to nature, cultural offerings, cost of living, and the overall vibe—to narrow down your search. Look into states that pay you to move and leverage first-time homebuyer programs to make your move more affordable.

In 2025, remote work continues to redefine where and how we live. So, pack your laptop, embrace the freedom of location independence and discover your perfect new home in one of these incredible communities.

This story was produced by MakeMyMove and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.