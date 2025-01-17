PitukTV // Shutterstock

The 11 fastest growing small business categories of 2025

Though AI has dominated the conversation in business thinking in the past year, the fastest growing small businesses for 2025 mostly fall under future-proof opportunities that have little to do with AI.

Despite new AI innovations for small businesses, the uncertainty around AI replacing jobs remains. Burgeoning job opportunities this year typically fall into two categories: The desire to “AI-proof” a job by reskilling the workforce, and occupations that require skilled and specialized labor impossible for AI to overtake.

NEXT‘s list of the fastest growing small businesses for the year is based on analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Fastest Growing Occupations list, national news, cultural trends, and research from the 1,300+ types of professions that we serve. Is there an opportunity for an individual to become self-employed doing this work? Read on to learn.

1. Wind Turbine Technicians /Wind Tech

The desire for cleaner, renewable energy isn’t losing steam, with the Energy Information Administration forecasting that wind and solar energy will lead to growth in U.S. power generation in the next two years. This tracks with the #1 spot on the BLS’s list of fastest-growing jobs is wind turbine technician, which has a growth rate of 60% from 2023-2033 (much faster than average and up 15% from last year).

While most techs are employees of energy companies, windtech professionals can start their own self-employed businesses and get hired independently. Training involves completing a certification or an associate’s degree through technical schools or community colleges, plus on-the-job training. You can’t be afraid of heights, though: Tower ladders are usually at least 200 feet high.

2. Solar Panel Installers

Solar technicians are in demand, with the Department of Energy expecting the solar industry to grow to 500,000–1,500,000 workers by 2035 to achieve the country’s decarbonization goals. Employment of solar photovoltaic installers is projected to grow 48% through 2033 (more than doubling since last year’s projection of 22%), according to the BLS.

Installers assemble, set up, and maintain solar-electricity systems that convert sunlight into energy. Electricians, roofers, or other contractors can transition into this career path with minimal training. Entry into the field usually requires a high school diploma, and most installers train on the job with experienced professionals.

3. Nurse Practitioners

While most nurse practitioners are employed privately or through public hospitals, there is a growing trend of facilities hiring nurses as independent contractors on gig platforms to address worker shortages (approximately 78,610 full-time registered nurses shortage in 2025). The BLS projects overall employment of nurse practitioners to grow 46% through 2033, much faster than the average and up 8% since last year’s projection.

While not as easy to get into as other occupations on this list—usually, a master’s degree, plus certifications and licensing, is required—being self-employed is a growing option for nurses looking for more freedom and flexibility in their work. While each state will have its own regulations for practicing, more self-employed opportunities are available today for full-time and part-time work than ever.

4. Home Healthcare Workers

Long-term care is a complex topic in the U.S. The aging population demands increased health care, while the strained health care system faces workforce shortages and capacity challenges. Home health care workers can help fill coverage gaps and provide some reprieve, but there are still shortages in this field, too.

According to BLS data, the number of home healthcare workers is projected to grow by almost 21% through 2033. In-home caregivers who assist the elderly population and patients with disabilities or chronic illnesses can expect to earn a comfortable wage without a huge investment in formal education.

Most states require a high school diploma or equivalent to start. Other state requirements for home health aides and personal care assistants vary. Some states may require aides to have a license or certification, which can involve completing training and passing a background check and a competency exam.

5. Counselors for Substance Abuse, Behavior, and Mental Health

Decreasing stigma around seeking treatment and increasing uncertainty in peoples’ lives are two contributing factors to increased demand for mental health professionals. The BLS projects this occupation to grow 19% through 2033.

This field has a lot of variety, from working as a contractor in centers and facilities to having your own practice. Education, training, clinical experience and licensing requirements vary by role and location. Many counselors must be licensed, and some roles require master’s-level education.

6. Personal Financial Advisors

“Do I have enough saved for retirement?” is a question that’s crossed the minds of adults everywhere. Luckily, financial advisors can help their clients plan for the future, and more workers seek financial advice. A recent Schwab 401(k) participant survey reveals that 61% of respondents believe their financial situation warrants advice from a professional.

Job opportunities for personal financial advisors are projected to grow 17% through 2033 due to longer lifespans, baby boomers retiring, and the shift from company pension payments to individual retirement accounts.

While a bachelor’s degree is usually required for this occupation, there is no specific degree or course of study to obtain. Many states require personal financial advisors to get licensed, and they will receive on-the-job training from senior advisors.

7. Massage Therapists

With no advanced degrees required and a median annual wage of $55,310, becoming a massage therapist has a low barrier to entry for health-focused entrepreneurs. Even better: The BLS projects job growth for massage therapists to increase by 18% through 2033.

Not just perceived as a way to relieve stress anymore, massage therapy has become a popular treatment for managing pain and recovering from sports injuries. Demand for massage therapists is expected to increase as more people become interested in maintaining their health and well-being.

8. Any Job Related to Pickleball

Pickleball has had a meteoric rise in the U.S. in recent years, climbing from $50.8 million in retail sales three years ago, to $304.2 million in 2023. It’s no surprise; according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball grew 223.5% in three years, with 13.6 million players in the United States.

This presents numerous opportunities for entrepreneurs in retail or e-commerce, sports coaching, construction, tournament or event planners and more. If you have considered starting a business in the sports or fitness industry, this could be a promising year to pursue your aspirations.

9. Mobile and Social Commerce

While more people prefer to buy familiar products and services online, e-commerce is still too broad a term, as consumers have multiple ways to shop online. A significant growth subsection of e-commerce is mobile commerce and social commerce.

Mobile commerce (sometimes called m-commerce) is a subset of e-commerce that focuses on transactions conducted via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. M-commerce sales are expected to make up almost 70% of retail e-commerce sales by 2024. E-commerce entrepreneurs can boost sales by ensuring their sites and product pages have mobile-friendly designs.

Similarly, social commerce is another growth opportunity where retailers can use social media platforms to promote and sell products or services. Customers can complete purchases on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok without leaving the app. McKinsey estimates this channel to expand to $145 billion by 2027, up from $67 billion in 2024.

10. Cybersecurity Professionals

Cyberattacks are proliferating and leaving a $2 trillion business opportunity for technology and service providers in their wake, according to McKinsey & Co.

Additionally, the McKinsey study states that chief information security officers worldwide struggle to find enough talent to fully staff their organizations. “A global cybersecurity talent shortage means that IT leaders often have little choice but to do business with third-party service partners.”

If you have some experience working in-house on a security team, the time could be ripe to transition into a freelance information security analyst or IT consultant. The BLS projects this field to grow 33% through 2033. While starting a gig business straight out of school may be possible, most clients want a proven track record. Contractors in this field may succeed more after gaining real-world experience and training before going solo.

11. Any Job Related to Artificial Intelligence

AI-related jobs will continue to be a hot opportunity for freelancers in 2025. As more companies turn to skilled freelance professionals to “meet project needs and address skills gaps,” the opportunity to become self-employed grows.

If you have AI-related skills (or wish to develop some), the moment could be suitable to become a solopreneur consultant, freelance research scientist or AI engineer, offering your knowledge to companies hungry to improve their products and operations. Undergraduate degrees in computer science or engineering are good jumping-off points, but you’ll also need more training to specialize in a specific area.

There’s no sign of this opportunity slowing down in the next few years if these two AI-related jobs the BLS tracks are any indicator: Data scientist jobs are projected to grow by 36%, and computer and information research scientists will grow 26% through 2033.

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.