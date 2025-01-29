TarasM // Shutterstock

Shocked by the price of eggs? Here are 11 inflation-proof groceries for healthy eating in 2025

In recent years, more and more Americans are noting groceries as a source of financial stress. According to one report, 70% of shoppers say they struggle to pay for their groceries and 62% say they avoid buying snacks in order to save money.

Americans took those concerns to the ballot box in November 2024, with 96% of voters reporting high grocery and gas prices as a factor in their decision for the presidential election.

Hers set out to find how much the prices of healthy groceries have gone up in the U.S.—how much did the cost of eggs really increase in the past year?—and which items have been the most resistant to inflation to help support your healthy eating goals and your budget in 2025.

A balanced diet that includes whole, unprocessed foods is a cornerstone of maintaining a healthy weight and overall health and well-being. In fact, research shows that 80% of chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, may be prevented with lifestyle changes like better diet and moderate exercise. But eating whole foods can feel more expensive than processed options in the grocery store, especially with so much price volatility in recent years. In 2022, for instance, overall food prices jumped by nearly 10%.

It’s possible to add healthier options to your shopping list and still stick to your budget. Hers looked at 23 grocery items, including unprocessed meats, eggs, beans, fruits, and vegetables to uncover the most affordable items to incorporate into your meal planning, flagging the items that have seen dramatic increases—and even a few that have had a decrease in price.

Here’s how inflation has impacted healthy food prices so you can shop the grocery store without breaking the bank.

Key Findings

Potatoes, fish and seafood, and canned/frozen vegetables saw the biggest price drops over the last year.

saw the biggest price drops over the last year. Eggs had the most expensive price increase at 37.5%.

at 37.5%. Most meat and fresh vegetables became more expensive, with annual increases ranging from 0.7% to up to 5.1%.





11 Groceries With the Least Impact from Inflation

Now here’s the full list of healthy foods and how they’ve fared against inflation.

Healthy Groceries, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Inflation Rates

1. Potatoes (-2%)

2. Shelf stable fish and seafood (-1.9%)

3. Frozen fish and seafood (-1.7%)

4. Canned vegetables (tied) (-1.4%)

4. Frozen vegetables (tied) (-1.4%)

6. Fresh apples (-0.9%)

7. Fresh fish and seafood (-0.8%)

8. Bacon and breakfast sausage (-0.4%)

9. Bananas (-0.2%)

10. Cheese (tied) (+0.2%)

10. Citrus fruits (tied) (+0.2%)

12. Fresh whole chicken (+0.7%)

13. Fresh and frozen chicken parts (+1%)

14. Lettuce (+1.1%)

15. Tomatoes (+1.3%)

16. Ham (+2.3%)

17. Other fresh vegetables (+2.9%)

18. Uncooked beef roasts (+4.2%)

19. Uncooked ground beef (+4.8%)

20. Uncooked beef steaks (+5.0%)

21. Pork chops (+5.1%)

22. Dried beans, peas, and lentils (+7.4%)

23. Eggs (+37.5%)

Methodology: How Hers Ranked Grocery Inflation

To identify how grocery prices have changed in the last year, Hers pulled 12-month price data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The list focuses on whole foods, including unprocessed meats and other proteins (like eggs and dried beans), vegetables, and fruit. Canned fruit was excluded because of the potential for added sugar and each item was ranked based on the change in price over a one-year period, with the lowest price increases ranking best on the list of inflation-proof healthy groceries.

3 Tips For Eating Healthy on a Budget

Incorporating unprocessed, whole foods is an important part of any health journey, whether you’re trying to lose weight, manage or prevent a medical condition, or simply want to feel more energized. Follow these three tips to eat healthy without blowing your food budget.

Focus on a balanced diet: One of the best healthy habits you can build is to eat nutritious foods. Be purposeful in your grocery choices to include more vegetables, fruits, and legumes. Focusing on specific unprocessed foods for meals and healthy snacks simplifies your shopping list and helps you avoid food waste. Pay attention to serving sizes: Portion control is another important part of balancing nutrition and your grocery budget. Instead of eating less, fill your plate with more nutritious options, like more veggies. Understand your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE) and find out your recommended serving size for different food groups to fill your plate and feel satiated. You may find you have delicious leftovers that provide you with extra nutritious meals from the same shopping trip. Buy in bulk: Research shows that the lowest price points for healthy eating are found at bulk grocery stores. Compare prices at multiple grocery stores, including bulk stores, to find the best prices on your favorite ingredients. You can always freeze extra produce or meat to prevent it from going bad while still taking advantage of lower prices.

Even as grocery prices fluctuate month by month, stay motivated to eat healthy by incorporating more affordable ingredients into your meal plan.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.