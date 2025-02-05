RealTruck.com

This is why you’d pick a diesel in 2025

In a world seemingly hell-bent on promoting electric vehicles in the name of modernization and efficiency, one automotive technology looms in the background, somewhere between moderately efficient gasoline-powered vehicles and hyper-efficient contemporary electrics.

Diesel technology has long been a topic of debate by green energy leaders. Although the engine’s operation produces more visible pollutants (carbon primarily), it offers far greater efficiency than most conventional gasoline engines.

With the war on fossil fuels raging, is it wise to still purchase a new diesel-powered vehicle in 2025? RealTruck.com outlines the benefits of doing so.

Diesel Truck Benefits

Since the dawn of the automotive age, diesel technology has existed alongside conventional gasoline-powered engines. As Ford Motor Co. began production of the 2.9L, gasoline-powered Model T, Clessie Cummins was piecing together plans for his first single-cylinder diesel engine.

It wasn’t long before diesel engines found their way into several heavy-duty trucks and heavy machinery—but that’s not all. One look at foreign-market vehicles illustrates the popularity of diesel engines around the world. They are renowned for their efficiency, reliability, and power potential.

Though compact diesel vehicles never caught on in the United States, this technology is still plentiful in the domestic heavy-duty truck market—and for good reason. This section discusses the key benefits of diesel engines—specifically, diesel-powered trucks.

Power Potential

Diesel engines are primarily found in heavy-duty pickup trucks in the United States, like the RAM HD, Ford Super Duty, and GM HD platforms. One reason for this is the engine’s potential for power, making close to, if not above, 1,000 lb./ft. of torque from the factory. These massive power figures and a diesel’s ability to produce power at low RPMs make them incredible workhorses for towing and hauling. For these reasons, hotshot truck drivers and other demanding professionals rely on diesel powertrains.

Tunability

Next, there’s tunability. As if four-digit torque figures weren’t enough, diesel trucks also feature a massive aftermarket for tuning and modifications. Diesel engines, with their large displacement, high compression, and forced-induction intake setups, respond incredibly well to tuning and performance modifications.

For instance, Gale Banks, the owner and founder of Banks Power, has pushed an L5P Duramax diesel engine with completely stock internals to a whopping 912 horsepower and 1,389 lb./ft. of torque! Of course, those numbers differ from what the average consumer should expect with a Derringer Tuner. However, the off-the-shelf, plug-and-play system offers dyno-proven double-digit horsepower and triple-digit torque increases.

For these reasons, performance fans tend to gravitate toward diesel trucks.

Efficiency

With all this power, diesel engines must suck down fuel quicker than a gasoline engine, right? Wrong. On average, diesel engines are 20–30 percent more fuel-efficient than their gasoline-powered counterparts.

Diesel engines are renowned for their efficiency. They deliver high economy figures through high-compression engines that operate consistently under lean fuel conditions. These factors, paired with the relatively high torque and low RPM design, typically result in double-digit average fuel economy figures.

Aftermarket Support

While half-ton diesel trucks received less aftermarket support than their gasoline-powered variants, the same cannot be said for HD trucks. Heavy-duty RAM, Ford Super Duty, and GM trucks all boast a massive aftermarket presence, offering performance modifications by the boatload.

Performance possibilities are limitless with diesel pickups, from tuners and programmers to exhaust systems and air intakes.

Resale Value

While the excitement of owning a new truck is pleasant, it’s only temporary. As the years go by and you begin itching for a new pickup, the ability to sell your pre-owned vehicle for a solid price is essential.

Fortunately, diesel trucks hold their resale value far better than gasoline-powered trucks due to their durability and reputation for longevity. Where 200,000 miles on a gasoline engine may spell the end of its reliable service life, a diesel may have another 200,000 in the tank.

Emissions Improvements

In the late twenty aughts and early 2010s, manufacturers began outfitting their diesel trucks with emissions equipment, like NOx filters (nitrogen oxides) and DPFs (diesel particulate filters). While beneficial to the environment, these emissions systems often experience failures, requiring expensive replacements and services, giving trucks from this era a reputation for unreliability.

Fortunately, these issues have largely been corrected through modernization and DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) injection systems. If the reliability of post-emissions diesel trucks is a concern, modern diesel trucks give owners little to worry about.

The Top Diesel Trucks in 2025

While sales figures are yet to be known, there’s no doubt that the leading diesel trucks of 2025 will be from the big three—GM, Ford, and RAM. Check out some rumored updates and details on the top diesel trucks continuing production into the 2025 model year.

2025 RAM HD

RAM has long dominated the diesel truck segment with its partnership with legendary engine manufacturer Cummins. While 2024 RAM HD trucks are already solid, the 2025 model year brings numerous upgrades to make a great truck even better.

Planned updates include standard high-output engines, an all-new ZF 8-speed transmission to replace the tired 68RFE automatic, and a couple of new luxury trim levels. The truck also received a minor facelift to bring styling up to date.

2025 Ford Super Duty

As the top-selling vehicle in the United States, the Ford F-Series is known for its reliable powertrains, premium build quality, and stylish looks.

The 2025 Ford Super Duty lineup is no exception. Though rumored to have the same general specs as its previous model year, including a high-output 6.7L Power Stroke diesel and a 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission, those aren’t bad things. This powertrain has already proven reliable since its release in 2020. Expect minor upgrades to an already impressive truck in 2025.

2025 GM HD

As two sides of the same coin, the GMC Sierra HD and Silverado HD platforms make up a massive percentage of heavy-duty truck sales in the United States. Both trucks pack identical mechanical specs, including a 6.6L L5P Duramax diesel mated to a 10-speed Allison transmission.

GM HD pickup lines will receive several updates in 2025, including a revamped fascia and new interior tech, although much of the body and drivetrain will remain unchanged.

Should You Buy a Diesel Truck in 2025?

All this being said, should you spend your hard-earned money on a diesel-powered truck in 2025?

Now is as good a time as ever. Technology improves each year, engines and emissions systems become more efficient, and standard tech increases. In other words, there are far more reasons to upgrade to a new diesel truck than to stray from the technology altogether.

This story was produced by RealTruck.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.