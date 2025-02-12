Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Do I need Workers’ Comp for myself?

As a small business owner, you want to help protect your team from workplace injury and illness with workers’ compensation insurance. But what about your own protection? Have you ever wondered, “Do I need workers’ comp for myself?”

Many benefits and drawbacks around adding yourself to your company policy should be considered before you take on the extra premium. NEXT explains why you may or may not want to add yourself to your policy.

Do Business Owners Need Workers’ Compensation for Themselves?

Workers’ comp insurance can help provide financial protection for employees who suffer work-related injuries or illnesses.

It can help cover an employer’s cost for medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, and a portion of lost wages. In the U.S., most state laws require workers’ compensation coverage for businesses with employees.

However, just because you pay for workers’ comp for your employees doesn’t mean that you’re covered. Business owners can also benefit from workers’ comp protection.

Without covering yourself with workers’ comp, you might have to pay out-of-pocket medical expenses. Additionally, you might lose income if you cannot work during recovery, potentially leading to financial strain.

Adding yourself to your own insurance is common in the construction industry since many contracts require contractors and subcontractors to have a workers’ compensation insurance policy. So, if you’re a general contractor working at job sites with your employees, it wouldn’t be unusual to be covered by the same insurance policy. You could face significant medical expenses and lost wages like your employees if you’re injured at work.

This is the same for other professions, such as cleaners and fitness professionals. People who do very physical work could benefit from this coverage.

Workers’ Comp Benefits for Business Owners

While business owners are not automatically covered, they can purchase add-on coverage to get the same protection as their workers. Including yourself in your workers’ comp insurance coverage can be smart for small business owners. Here’s why:

Legal compliance : Workers’ comp laws about mandatory coverage vary by state. Familiarize yourself with your state’s workers’ comp coverage requirements to ensure you comply.

: Workers’ comp laws about mandatory coverage vary by state. Familiarize yourself with your state’s workers’ comp coverage requirements to ensure you comply. Medical coverage : If you get hurt on the job, workers’ comp can help cover your medical expenses, including doctor visits, recovery, and rehabilitation costs. You won’t have to cover these by yourself.

: If you get hurt on the job, workers’ comp can help cover your medical expenses, including doctor visits, recovery, and rehabilitation costs. You won’t have to cover these by yourself. Wage replacement : If you can’t work due to an injury, workers’ comp can help bridge the gap so you can focus on recovery. This policy can assist with lost wages and help pay your bills.

: If you can’t work due to an injury, workers’ comp can help bridge the gap so you can focus on recovery. This policy can assist with lost wages and help pay your bills. Business type and associated risks: Workers’ comp may be especially important if your job involves physical labor or hazardous working conditions.

Though adding yourself to your company workers’ comp policy could result in an increased premium, knowing you’re protected in case of a costly work-related injury can help ease strain about the future health of your business.

If you’re self-employed and/or a sole proprietor, the rules and regulations for workers’ comp can be more complex. It’s best to consult with an insurance agent or legal professional to understand the nuances of your specific situation and compliance with regulations.

Workers’ Compensation Policy vs. Health Insurance Policy

You may already have health insurance and wonder if that coverage is sufficient—why add yourself to your own workers’ comp coverage? Each type of insurance serves different purposes, so you may need both to be fully covered.

Workers’ compensation : Helps cover injuries or illnesses resulting from work-related activities, including medical care, wage replacement and rehabilitation.

: Helps cover injuries or illnesses resulting from work-related activities, including medical care, wage replacement and rehabilitation. Health insurance: Helps cover a wide range of medical costs, both work-related and non-work-related, such as doctor visits, surgeries, and prescriptions.

Your personal health insurance helps cover costs if you get sick or injured, but it may not always cover a work-related injury. Health insurance also won’t cover lost wages if you miss work because you are sick or recovering from an injury.

Conversely, workers’ comp is only for work-related illnesses and injuries. It doesn’t serve as a replacement for traditional health insurance for you or your employees.

