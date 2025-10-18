Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

Year-end 2025 homebuying deals: Where buyers can score $100,000-plus in incentives

The 2025 housing market has presented challenges for buyers, with high prices, elevated interest rates, and economic uncertainty. Still, demand for homeownership remains strong, and builders are responding with a growing array of incentives to help buyers move forward.

These incentives can:

Reduce monthly payments (through mortgage rate buydowns). Lower upfront cost (through price concessions or closing cost assistance).

Add value (through design upgrades and premium finishes).

While many builders ramped up promotions in the spring and summer, fall is often the best time for buyers to find deals. As public builders, including Lennar, KB Home, Toll Brothers, and Beazer Homes, approach the end of their fiscal years, they are launching a variety of promotions to boost sales and meet year-end goals.

For buyers, that means a real opportunity. From coast-to-coast, incentives are popping up across the NewHomeSource database.

Below, NewHomeSource, a new home listings site with customer reviews, shares some of the best deals available for buyers in today’s market:

Atlanta

Beazer Homes is offering a “$50K to Spend Your Way” incentive for to-be-built homes at its Atlanta area communities through September 30. Smith Douglas Homes is offering buyers a 3.99% 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage with $0 closing costs.

Buyers can find additional price cuts at Lennar and Toll Brothers communities in Atlanta, Lennar is offering discounts ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 for homes priced in the high $300,000s to the low $500,000s across Wellington Estates and The Court at Gainesville Township communities. Toll Brothers is discounting homes from $25,000 to $56,000 at several communities in the metro.

Austin

Shoppers can find price cuts for homes priced from the mid-$300,000s to well over $1 million in the Austin market.

Lennar’s price concessions at Meadowlark Preserve, Firefly Pointe, and Pradera range from $30,000 to over $73,000 for homes priced in the mid-$300,000s. As part of its extended Back to School Sale, Meritage Homes has cut prices between $20,000 and $75,000 on quick move-in (QMI) homes priced from the high $200,000s.

In the high-end market, Toll Brothers has discounted homes priced around $1 million in Travisso by up to $112,000.

Charlotte

In Charlotte, Lennar has cut prices on homes in numerous communities, including Roselyn – Primrose (up to $55,000), Elizabeth-Walk (up to $41,000), and Elizabeth-Orchards (up to $42,000).

David Weekley Homes is offering 1% back for closing costs, plus $20,000, either as a discount, or for closing costs in its River District-Pioneer Collection neighborhood.

Dallas

Beazer Homes is offering buyers in the Dallas-Fort Worth market an enticing mortgage buydown: 1.99% for the first year, 2.99% for the second year, 3.99% for the third year, and 4.99% for the fourth year and beyond.

Within the luxury price point in Dallas, Toll Brothers has discounted homes priced over $1 million by between $75,000 and $100,000 in the Lexington and Fields communities.

Houston

For buyers who close by Feb. 28, 2026, with a choice lender, Beazer Homes is offering customers a 4.99% fixed mortgage rate for new homes. Century Communities is offering $5,000 toward closing costs as well as a fixed rate below 5%. Smith Douglas Homes is offering buyers up to $30,000 in Flex Cash to use to either reduce rates, cover closing costs, or both.

Price cuts are common from Lennar and Toll Brothers across the Houston metro. Noteworthy price concessions in Houston include a cut of nearly $87,000 for a QMI home in Lennar’s Fairway Collection within the Scotts Bend community, a cut of over $40,500 for homes in Lennar’s Cottage Collection in Moore Landing, and cuts between $15,000 and $25,000 at Toll Brothers homes within the Pecan Ridge and Woodson’s Reserve communities.

Orlando

Price reductions span a wide range, from homes in the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million.

Beazer Homes is offering a variety of incentives in its Orlando-area communities, including a $60,000 “spend your way” allowance at Vintner Reserve. Promotions for select QMIs that combine price concessions and closing cost offers are available for Towns at Green Leaf (up to $68,000) and Towns at Riverwalk. (up to $73,000).

At Beazer’s Estates by Lake Jessup, buyers can take advantage of 50% off options from the design center, in addition to $20,000 for closing costs.

Raleigh

Price reductions abound in Raleigh, especially with homes priced under $500,000.

Profile Homes is having a grand opening “Lucky 13” incentive at its Sierra Ridge community, featuring townhomes priced in the high $200,000s. The first 13 buyers receive a washer, dryer, refrigerator, window blinds, backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring on the first floor, plus $13,000 for closing costs.

San Antonio

Beazer Homes is offering a similar promotion in Houston to buyers in San Antonio. For buyers with homes closed by March 31, 2026, Beazer is offering a 4.99% fixed mortgage rate. PulteGroup is offering buyers a 4.25% mortgage rate on select QMIs as well as half off design options up to $30,000 and 6% toward closing costs.

Lennar is offering homes discounted by $30,000 to $40,000 to prices in the low $200,000s at the Enclave at Horizon Pointe and Waters Edge communities, while Toll Brothers has cut prices between $30,000 to $35,000 to the high $600,000s in the Legacy at Lake Dunlap community.

Washington, DC Area

Price reductions vary in the District of Columbia area. Richmond American Homes has cut prices by over $100,000 on a few homes in The Greens.

Lennar Homes has reduced prices in several of its communities, including townhomes at Shenandoah Springs (up to $9,000), single family homes (up to $61,000), and townhomes (up to $71,500) in St. Charles.

Beazer is combining financing and closing cost incentives, including a 4.99 % fixed rate on select QMIs plus $7,500 for closing costs at Belmont Park Landmark, and 4.99% fixed rate on select homes, plus $5,000 for closing costs at Cascade Landing.

Nationwide

LGI Homes is offering zero down incentives at numerous communities, in addition to price cuts in some locations.

Taylor Morrison is offering homebuyers no interest payments for the first seven months across numerous markets, as well as additional price cuts in some communities.

M/I Homes is offering buyers its On the House promotion across several markets, which includes a 2/1 rate buydown, paid closing costs, and free design upgrades such as GE stainless steel appliances.

K. Hovnanian Homes is offering steep price cuts on select QMIs in various communities throughout the country. Notably:

Almost $130,000 at Four Seasons at Wylder, Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Up to $120,000 at Four Seasons Victory at Verrado Cottages, near Phoenix, Arizona.

The builder is also offering flex cash in varying amounts in communities across the country for homes sold and closed by Oct. 31, 2025.

Outside-the-box incentives

It’s a good time to be shopping for a new-build home, with builders getting creative with incentives, which adds up to more value for the buyer. New deals appear frequently, especially as we approach the year-end, so research is time well spent.

Here are some incentives that go beyond the basics:

Camelot Homes in Scottsdale, Arizona, recently ran a Fly&Buy Summer Incentive, reimbursing travel costs for out-of-state buyers. While the offer ended on Aug. 31, 2025, it is an innovative example of how builders are getting creative to reach long-distance buyers.

Texas-based Betenbough Homes is opening the door to homeownership with a zero down payment option, especially appealing to first-time buyers eager to start building equity.

While covering closing costs or lowering rates is typical, Touchstone Living is offering both, along with zero down, across their Las Vegas communities. Talk about move-in ready.

Highland Homes in Texas recently offered a free generator with a purchase of a new home, ahead of hurricane season. While the promotion ended Aug. 31, 2025, it is noteworthy, because it demonstrates how builders are tailoring incentives to buyer priorities, beyond price.

Not an incentive per se, but as an example of how far builders are willing to go to entice buyers and enhance their shopping experience, Johnson Development has curated Spotify playlists to reflect the lifestyle homeowners can expect in each of their communities. “Music has the remarkable ability to tell a story and evoke emotion in a way words or visuals sometimes can’t,” says Christen Johnson, senior vice president of marketing for Johnson Development. Song selection draws on local community influences, from agricultural, country roots to vibes for your backyard cookout.

Additional reporting by Heather Wright and Leah Draffen.

