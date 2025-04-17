ABC-7 at 4: Smart Money Economic Volatility

Financial expert Brian Mirau explains simple tips that could help preserve your money if the market takes a dive. https://miraucapital.com/our-team/

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.