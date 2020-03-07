El Paso families flock to Sun Bowl for Monster Jam

News

EL PASO, Texas -- With a roar and cheers Monster Jam took over the Sun Bowl Saturday. It comes back year after year and for some families it's an important tradition. Some are just starting out.

“Every day they watch this on YouTube. I guess all they want to do are monster trucks,” said Demetri Davis, who took his four and two-year-olds for the first time.

With kids meeting their favorite drivers before the show some walked away with new memories and new autographs.

For some of the parents it’s their chance to share memories with their kids they themselves have of their own families decades ago.

“My dad took me when I was very young, so like just sharing the experience with them and seeing it up close. I never actually did the pit party before, so it was a cool experience to be up close with all the drivers and the trucks,” Davis said.

Tickets were sold out for Saturday but there were still tickets available for anyone who wants to go Sunday. Doors open at 1 p.m.