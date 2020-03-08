‘We’re tired’: Hundreds of Juarez protesters demanding justice, end to gender violence

News

JUAREZ, Mexico -- Hundreds of protesters gathered in Juarez demanding justice Saturday for the women who have been missing, sexually assaulted and killed throughout Mexico.

Protesters of all ages began at the Paso Del Norte bridge on International Women's Day and marched their way to the Benito Juarez Plaza, some carrying signs that read "We're the voice who those who are no longer here", chanting "We want justice!" wearing purple in solidarity against gender violence.

"We're starting a movement because in reality, we're tired," said Gisela Rascon, a protester. "If we don't do it, who will?"

"This movement will help us to be able to leave (our homes) without fear," said another protester, Cynthia Garcia.

"Every day I leave my house thinking if I'm going to make it back home, always letting my mom know that I'm OK. I really want more women like me to be able to feel safer and that we can live in a country that fights for our rights, but I think it's still going to take a long time before we get there as a country."

The Associated Press reported that Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for women to live in, as statistics show that on average 10 women are killed each day.

Many women believe the Mexican government isn't doing enough to protect women, some being disturbed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's comments, accusing his political opponents of being behind the protest as a way to strike against his government.

On Monday, thousands of women will be staying home, not going to work or school as a way to show the country what it would be like if all women disappeared.

López Obrador recently invited federal employees to participate in Monday's protest, "A Day Without Women," without any repercussions.

Claudia Lara, a protester, has daughters of her own. She told ABC-7 she was a college student during what she called the "Señorita Extraviada" movement in the early 2000s, a time when women her age were being kidnapped, assaulted and killed significantly.

"I never thought, that 15 years later, we would still be protesting about this. I'm protesting for my daughters," Lara said. "It really bothers me that this is happening in my country and that women are being killed...so many things are happening to them that are so difficult.

"I can't continue to keep my arms crossed, I can't be someone who says, 'well I guess this can happen' and wait for this to happen to some close to me for me to actually be moved to do something about it. I think it's time for Mexicans to change they way they think when they think about (gender violence) so we can all be safe," she said.