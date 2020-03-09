Lyft drivers taking extra precaution as Coronavirus continues to spread.

News

As the number of Coronavirus infections continue to rise, Lyft drivers are taking the extra step to prevent spread.

Lyft Driver Alfredo Ansalmo told ABC-7, "We are making sure to keep a clean environment for both the rider and the driver, not just for the cleanliness, but to keep the rider at peace of mind."

Ansalmo said he cleans wipes the car with disinfectant wipes before and after every rider. He also takes the car out once a week to clean.

On hand for every rider is hand sanitize and a box of Kleenex.

If a driver becomes infected with Coronavirus quarantine by a public health authority.

In a email sent to ABC-7, the company said "Drivers and delivery people in these situations will receive compensation for a period of up to 14 days."

"In terms of prevention, we are notified on specific steps we must take to prevent any Coronavirus infections and in the case of catching it, they also address it by telling us they will be compensating us and that we wouldn't need to worry about it," said Ansalmo.

If you're planning on using a ride share, take some wipes with you to for extra precaution.